Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach announces the launch of new continuing education (C.E.) workshops for the Florida community. Commencing Friday, August 26, the monthly events, which will include a luncheon and a networking session, will provide attendees with the opportunity to earn C.E. credits. The first workshop will feature a dynamic presentation, Addiction, Disease and Family Dynamics, by presenters Tina Goodin, Ph.D., A.B.P.P., P.A., and Juan Feliciano, M.Ed., M.S., Psy.D, L.M.H.C. The event will take place on August 26, 2016, from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET at 555 S. Andrews Ave., Suite 202, Pompano Beach, FL 33069. There is no cost to attend this program and lunch will be provided. Contact Jeanette Lisalda or call 949-304-3362 for more information or to RSVP for this event.



Dr. Tina Goodin and Dr. Juan Feliciano will discuss addiction as a disease and the psychodynamics of addiction in the family. In this training, attendees will explore the concept that addiction is a disease and how science validates the disease model. In addition, Dr. Goodin and Dr. Feliciano will discuss the dynamics, both conscious and unconscious, between and among family members and how they affect each member differently.



About the Speakers

Tina Goodin, Ph.D., ABPP, P.A., a Board Certified Clinical Psychologist, has worked with families dealing with addictions for decades. She has a special interest in family dynamics, both conscious and unconscious, that, if carefully understood, can be utilized to ease ongoing family, group and workplace grief and loss. Dr. Goodin has given multiple presentations on this topic, and she hosted radio talk shows in Montreal. She is currently the Founding Executive Director of the Psychology Center in Palm Beach, Florida.



Juan Feliciano, M.Ed., M.S., Psy.D., LMHC, has a B.S. in human development and family studies from Cornell University, an M.Ed. in counseling from Florida Atlantic University and a Psy.D. from Carlos Albizu University. He became an LMHC in 2001 and a Licensed Psychologist in 2011. Over that time, he held various roles providing direct care while working with populations as diverse as emotionally disturbed children, traumatic brain injured adults and abused and neglected children. Dr. Feliciano successfully provided counseling and therapy to individuals, couples and families from ages 4 to 68 years old. He is currently the Site Training Director for Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



