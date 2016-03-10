Sovereign Health of San Clemente Announces New Eating Disorders Q&A on PsychologyToday.com

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is pleased to announce a new Question/Answer article that's now live on www.psychologytoday.com: "Helping Patients Who See Their Disorder as a Friend." Janet Whitney, LMFT, Sovereign Health's Eating Disorders Program Director, participated in this in-depth Q&A discussion.



"I was thrilled Psychology Today reached out to me to discuss our eating disorders program," says Ms. Whitney. "With over 30 million Americans suffering from some type of an eating disorder, this disease has grown into a nationwide epidemic. Sovereign Health of San Clemente is working towards increasing the recovery from this mental disorder that creates emotional, physical and relationship issues for its victims."



This Q&A article is part of Psychology Today's Voices in Recovery feature, a blog in which select addiction and behavioral health treatment professionals participate. The Sovereign Health article covers a wide range of important topics relating to eating disorders, including the struggles eating disorder patients face; misconceptions about eating disorders; and about the Eating Disorders program at Sovereign Health of San Clemente.



To read the full article, click HERE.



