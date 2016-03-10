Sovereign Health of San Clemente Hosts Career Fair to Fill Multiple Positions

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is set to host the Sovereign Health Career Fair on Tuesday, March 15, 2016 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. The event, which takes place at the Center Club in Costa Mesa, is open to the public. Sovereign Health is seeking dedicated candidates interested in working in the behavioral health industry. Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with members of Sovereign Health's management team and learn more about our fast-growing company, as noted in the Orange County Business Journal and Inc. 5,000. Attendance and valet parking are complimentary and refreshments will be served. For more information or to RSVP, contact Megan Jones at 949-276-5553 ext. 427 or Natalie Mathern at 949-276-5553 ext. 522.



Sovereign Health is looking to fill positions in several disciplines, including clinical, finance, human resources, maintenance, marketing and operations. Job descriptions for open positions will be available for all attendees and onsite interviews will be conducted. The Center Club is located at 650 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.



Sovereign Health Group seeks to lead a paradigm shift in behavioral health by providing world-class, evidence-based treatment services designed to help men and women, adolescents and the elderly to address their issues, identify and enhance their strengths and to discover new possibilities for health, hope and happiness.



About the Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. Sovereign Health facilities are accredited by the Joint Commission and dually licensed to treat mental health, substance abuse and dual diagnosis disorders. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com .