Sovereign Health of San Clemente Launches a New Evening Intensive Outpatient Program

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, has launched a new evening Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) at its San Clemente facility. The evening IOP, which provides treatment for adults dealing with substance use disorders, takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. PDT, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The program runs from four to eight weeks and has been developed to accommodate patients who are unable to receive treatment during the day due to scheduling conflicts, including work schedules. The evening IOP is designed to provide a supportive and solution-oriented intervention tailored to each individual. Treatment intensity, focus and length will be based on the patients' needs.



"This program is for the working professional, and we set goals that are attainable and realistic," said Roxana Lal, Associate Program Director – Special Programs of Sovereign Health of San Clemente. "We understand that people can be busy with other obligations, for example work or school, and that's why we've created the evening IOP. We want to help these professionals who are struggling with substance use disorders, but need to continue working or attending school while they receive treatment."



In the new evening IOP, patients are required to attend a minimum of nine hours of counseling per week. In addition, the program will consist of any combination of group, individual or family counseling, which will include addiction education and relapse prevention. All patients will work with their designated individual therapist and counselor to develop a treatment plan, as well as a continuing care plan, following their discharge.



Group topics will be patient-driven as opposed to program-driven and tailored to address the specific recovery needs of each group. Patients will receive complete case management services designed to specifically address his or her personal needs, which will also include psychological testing or a psychiatric evaluation, and a physician will be available to provide medical and clinical consultation.



The overall goal of the program is to provide a safe, therapeutic environment that encourages and promotes recovery. The program is abstinence-based and appropriate for individuals for whom abstaining appears warranted. Sovereign Health attempts to support and foster healthy, responsible changes in behavior that can lead to healthier lives for the patient, their families and those in the community.



Education and family involvement will be key components of the evening IOP. The support generated by the participation of family and significant others often plays a critical role in the success of a patient's recovery. Educating the family about addiction and recovery is usually helpful in the success of a patient's recovery process. That is why Sovereign Health strongly encourages family involvement in the assessment and treatment process and will integrate it as a required part of treatment.



Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. Sovereign's treatment facilities are licensed to provide both addiction/dual diagnosis treatment and mental health treatment, such as trauma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sovereign also offers treatment for patients who have chronic pain, eating disorders and cognitive deficits. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



