Sovereign Health of San Clemente Launches Next Step Initiative

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is proud to announce the launch of Next Step, a new component of Sovereign Health's Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). Next Step offers patients individualized plans that focus on academic and career motivation, providing resources to help them re-enter the workforce. Sovereign Health counselors help patients assess their educational and career goals, build their resumes, and provide interview preparation. In addition, patients engage in life skill groups and workshops.



"Many lose hope for the future after a life of addiction or mental health struggles," says Greg Young, Senior Director of Clinical Innovation at Sovereign Health Group. "Next Step provides the tools necessary for our patients to continue their aspirations beyond treatment and reintegrate back into the outside community. We are very excited to bring the next generation of visionary recovery services such as Next Step to our patients for their long-term success."



In addition to career development, the Next Step initiative also encourages patients to give back to the community. Sovereign Health of San Clemente has partnered with the San Clemente Watershed Task Force to support efforts to reduce pollutants in San Clemente beaches and participates in the "Adopt a Beach" cleanup program at North Beach and Linda Lane Beach.



"Next Step often emulates a life poem that I have adhered to for many years and the question it poses," says Jerry Ibarra, Program Coordinator at Sovereign Health of San Clemente. "'Dream Deferred,' by Langston Hughes, asks the question if dreams are not met by our own expectations then to what effect, negative or positive, will that lost dream have on us? For the patients reclaiming themselves in life, Next Step allows them to reclaim dreams, motivation and consider the next steps to get there."



Sovereign Health of San Clemente's IOP program helps patients create a stable environment by giving them structure and support, while they establish a solid foundation for recovery.



