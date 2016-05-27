Sovereign Health of San Clemente Now Offers Nutritionally Assisted Detox Services

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente now offers Nutritionally Assisted Detox (NAD) services for patients. NAD therapy, a natural detoxification that does not consist of any addictive substances, decreases withdrawal symptoms by 50% or more. In addition, NAD weans the body of dependency in a fraction of the time compared to conventional detoxification, and has been known to strengthen the immune system, reduce anxiety, and improve brain function.



"With each passing day, my head's gotten a lot clearer and it's been interesting to observe the day-by-day progress," says Stephen, a former patient of the Nutritionally Assisted Detox program. "Each day, I am more myself. NAD is a natural process that replenishes and purifies your system."



"We are pleased to offer NAD, which is a natural way to detox that may result in decreased cravings, depression, and anxiety," says Joseph Raphael Dr.P.H., F.A.C.L.M., M.B.A., M.A., L.M.F.T., Director of Strategic Development at Sovereign Health of San Clemente. "Nutritionally Assisted Detox can improve a patient's energy and mental clarity, allowing the individual to better achieve their treatment goals."



For more information about Sovereign Health of San Clemente's NAD program, click HERE. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly 24 million people in the U.S. are in need of treatment for a substance abuse-related issue. Fewer than 3 million, however, are actually receiving the specialized treatment they need to overcome these addictions.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.