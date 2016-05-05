Sovereign Health of San Clemente Offers Nutritionally-Assisted Detox Services

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is pleased to announce it offers Nutritionally-Assisted Detox (NAD) services for patients. NAD therapy utilizes an intravenous system, using a co-enzyme and a neurotransmitter to saturate the brain with nutrients at a cellular level. The nutrients directly result in a significant decrease of withdrawal symptoms. This type of detox is all natural, does not consist of any addictive substances, and has virtually no side effects. This treatment can wean the body off its substance dependency in a fraction of the time necessary for more conventional detoxification processes.



"We are pleased to be able to offer NAD, which is a natural way to detox that may result in decreased cravings, depression, and anxiety," says Joseph Raphael Dr.P.H., F.A.C.L.M., M.B.A., M.A., L.M.F.T., Director of Strategic Development at Sovereign Health of San Clemente. "Nutritionally-Assisted Detox can improve a patient's energy and mental clarity, allowing the individual to better achieve their treatment goals."



Dr. Raphael will be presenting later this month at the Sovereign Health of San Clemente main campus, offering a seminar to engage professionals and teach them about this treatment. The lecture, Innovation Treatments: Understanding Nutritionally-Assisted Detox in Addiction, will be offered on Wednesday, May 11, 2016 from 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. This event will offer a networking opportunity, as well as address how NAD treatment works, optimal patients for this type of therapy, and why NAD is a beneficial treatment option for those in need of detox services.



According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly 24 million people in the U.S. are in need of treatment for a substance abuse-related issue. Fewer than 3 million, however, are actually receiving the specialized treatment they need to overcome these addictions.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



