Sovereign Health of San Clemente Opens Eating Disorder Program

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/30/2015 --Sovereign Health is pleased to announce the opening of a new eating disorder program at its San Clemente facility. The program specializes in the treatment of anorexia nervosa and bulimia, providing both inpatient and outpatient services for adult women. The eating disorder program offers each patient an individualized plan, encompassing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Patients will also participate in individual and group sessions, nutrition and body-image therapy and experiential treatments, such as art and equine therapy.



"Helping a patient with an eating disorder is close to my heart," says Janet Whitney, MA, LMFT, Eating Disorder Program Director at Sovereign Health of San Clemente. "Our approach to treatment is multi-faceted. I'm proud to be a part of an organization that treats not only the symptoms, but also the underlying issues."



"With the growing number of patients in the United States suffering from eating disorders, this illness has reached epidemic proportions," says Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of the Sovereign Health Group. "I'm pleased that our San Clemente treatment facility has opened its doors to an eating disorder program. This is an example of our commitment to bring unparalleled treatment to our patients and their families."



Ms. Whitney has over 35 years of experience as a psychotherapist. She is also an author and has worked with groups and individuals, helping them with relationship building, setting goals and recovery from eating disorders. Her techniques include hypnotherapy, inner child work, guided imagery and communications training. She continues to lead couples and singles workshops, helping them improve their lives with therapy. Ms. Whitney's goal is to continue to eliminate the power of fear in the lives of others and replace those feelings with strength and confidence in order to help individuals surpass even their original dreams and goals.



According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, approximately 30 million Americans are dealing with some form of an eating disorder. Moreover, eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-686-0090 or visit www.sovhealth.com.