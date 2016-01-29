Sovereign Health of San Clemente to Hold Weekly ANAD Meetings

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente will begin hosting weekly Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD) meetings at its corporate office. Commencing Wednesday, February 3, the meetings will take place at 1211 Puerta Del Sol from 6:30-7:30 pm. Janet Whitney, Eating Disorder Program Director and Aryan Monroe, Senior Clinician, will moderate the meetings, which will offer education and support to individuals and their families dealing with eating disorders. For questions or to RSVP, please contact Aryan Monroe at 949-324-3893 or at a.monroe@sovhealth.com.



"These ANAD meetings will offer a safe and informative atmosphere for the community to find resources and hope while dealing with a very destructive and devastating disease," says Ms. Whitney.



Over 30 million people in the United States suffer from some form of eating-related disease, which has the highest mortality rate of any form of mental illness. Too often, little is understood regarding these forms of disorders, including how important it is to identify the underlying causes of these illnesses and how to best approach them for resolution. Sovereign Health's eating disorder program specializes in the treatment of anorexia and bulimia, providing both impatient and outpatient services for adult women. The program offers each patient an individualized plan, encompassing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Patients also participate in individual and group sessions, nutrition and body-image therapy and experiential treatments, such as yoga and equine therapy.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.