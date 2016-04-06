San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is set to host a networking luncheon on April 26, 2016. The event will take place at the Center Club in Costa Mesa from 11:30 am-1:30 pm. The luncheon will provide one continuing education (C.E.) credit and will include a special presentation entitled, Who's Zooming Who: Victims and Perpetrators of Domestic Violence, by Alyce LaViolette, M.S., MFT. To RSVP or for questions, contact Adrienne Stratton at 949-324-3768 or click here.



"There is a tremendous overlap between substance abuse and domestic violence," says Ms. LaViolette. "I do not believe that there is a way for people to abuse substances and not express at least emotional abuse towards those around them, creating a level of strain in those relationships."



LaViolette has been working with battered women for over 35 years, working at WomenShelter in Long Beach before transitioning into private practice. She specializes in counseling related to anger management and domestic violence, while also offering couples counseling and serving as an expert witness for both criminal and family court systems. This presentation will focus on the factors that keep people attached to abusive relationships, as well as discuss hostage syndrome and chronic apprehension.



This event is approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing and meets the qualifications for one C.E. credit, per the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).



