Sovereign Health of San Clemente to Host Networking Luncheon

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/29/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is set to host a networking luncheon on March 29, 2016. The event will take place at the Center Club in Costa Mesa from 11:30 am-1:30 pm. The luncheon will provide one continuing education (C.E.) credit and will include a special presentation entitled, "Doing Business with the Inner Critic: How Using Action Can Help Quiet Those Little Voices in Your Head" by Jean Campbell, LCSW, TEP. To RSVP or for questions, contact Adrienne Stratton at 949-324-3768 or click here.



"Addicts, alcoholics and codependents are often plagued by the negative introjects in their heads, relentlessly telling them they're not worthy, not loveable, and not enough," says Ms. Campbell. "By concretizing them through the magic of psychodrama, we can confront those voices and quiet them so that patients can get on with the business of recovering."



Jean is a board-certified trainer and practitioner of psychodrama and sociometry, a trainer and practitioner of Psychodramatic Bodywork®, and a nationally-recognized expert in trauma resolution and addiction and codependence recovery. The "Doing Business with the Inner Critic" presentation will offer an experiential opportunity for attendees to see how the action methods of sociometry and psychodrama can begin to quiet those negative voices, and create distance between ourselves and them, and aid our clients in maintaining their recovery goals.



This event is approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing and meets the qualifications for one C.E. credit, per the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).



About the Sovereign Health Group

