Sovereign Health of San Clemente to Host Webinar on Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente introduces a new era in treating depression: Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS). To launch this revolutionary treatment at the San Clemente facility, Sovereign Health will host a much-anticipated webinar on Wednesday, April 20, 2016 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PST. The webinar, which will provide one continuing education (C.E.) credit, will include a special presentation entitled, "A New Era in Treating Depression: Sovereign Health Introduces Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation," by Manish Sheth, M.D., Ph.D. To RSVP or for questions, contact Jessica Wilson at 949-324-3768 or click here.



"We are enthusiastic to be bringing Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation treatment to our program at San Clemente," says Ash Bhatt, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Sovereign Health. "This form of therapy allows for patients to achieve relief from symptoms of major depression, without many of the negative side effects often associated with oral medications. Whenever possible, it is ideal to be able to provide a patient with care that provides them optimal relief, especially when remission has not been attained using traditional pharmaceuticals. TMS has not only shown symptom reduction in the treatment of refractory major depression, but it is also showing promise in many other areas of physical and mental health."



TMS is a non-invasive breakthrough in depression treatment in which magnetic pulses are sent through neuropathways activating mood centers in the brain. This innovative therapy offers new hope for treatment-resistant depression. FDA-approved in 2008, TMS clinical trials consistently indicate 50% remission outcomes, and as high as 75% response to treatment. During the webinar, attendees will learn more about Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and how to identify a candidate for TMS.



Dr. Sheth is licensed and board certified, both in Psychiatry and in Addiction Medicine. He currently serves as the Co-Medical Director for the Trinity Medical Center Behavioral Health Unit, and has experience working with patients with depression, Bi-Polar Disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, and a range of various other conditions.



This webinar is approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing and meets the qualifications for one C.E. credit, per the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).



