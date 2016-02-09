Sovereign Health of San Clemente to Present at the Community Outreach Alliance Clinic

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is scheduled to present at the Community Outreach Alliance (COA) clinic on Wednesday, February 17 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. The event will take place at Bernice Ayer Middle School in San Clemente and will feature special guest Elizabeth Szathmary of Sovereign Health. The presentation, "This is Beauty: Redefining Self-Worth and Cultivating Well-Being in a Culture of Body Shame," will provide an informative exploration of what happens to the mind and body of a person dealing with an eating disorder. For more information or to RSVP, please contact Colleen Callahan at 866-874-9347 or c.callahan@sovhealth.com.



"This discussion will be an exploration of eating disorders, the effects of our culture's rhetoric of body shame, how it affects self-worth, and my own journey of recovery," says Ms. Szathmary. "I have been warmly received as I have raised a public conversation which challenges the struggle of worth our society is engaging in, and I've asked young people to redefine their worth according to parameters other than aesthetic value."



Ms. Szathmary, who specialized in eating disorders through her graduate studies in psychology at Sofia University, has worked in the field of treatment for years and is committed to helping connect those with eating disorders with the resources they need. Her presentation will deliver strategies to challenge shame-based beliefs about the body to help cultivate self-love and compassion. She will share her journey of recovery and deliver strategies designed to leave participants with the tools necessary to challenge their body criticisms and begin their own practices of self-love. The presentation will also include an overview of eating disorders, the psychological and physiological effects of eating disorders, and redefine worth apart from aesthetics.



Sovereign Health of San Clemente's Eating Disorder program specializes in the treatment of anorexia nervosa and bulimia, providing both inpatient and outpatient services for adult women. The eating disorder program offers each patient an individualized plan, encompassing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Patients will also participate in individual and group sessions, nutrition and body-image therapy and experiential treatments, such as art and equine therapy.



The Community Outreach Alliance is committed to bringing drug and alcohol awareness and consequence programs to the youth of the community. In addition, they are partnering with the San Clemente High School campus to assist in curbing the numbers of SCHS alumni who have lost their battle with addiction and mental illness.



