Sovereign Health of San Diego Announces Open House to Launch New Eating Disorder Program

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Diego is set to host an open house in May, introducing the addition of the Eating Disorder Program to their facility. The event, which will take place on Tuesday, May 24, 2016 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., will be open to the public. The open house will include special presentations by Anthony Mele, Psy.D., Chief Clinical Officer; Janet Whitney, M.A., LMFT, Director of the San Clemente Eating Disorder Program; and Jade Recchia, RDN, Registered Dietician. Lunch will be provided, as well opportunities to network and meet with the program staff. Guests will also be invited to tour the facility and eating disorder house. Please contact Jessica Wilson at 949-304-4186 for more information or to RSVP for this event.



"We are pleased to be able to offer treatment for eating disorders to young women at our facility," says Elizabeth Urquhart, Director of Operational Excellence for Sovereign Health of San Diego. "When the body takes on this type of abuse, the repercussions can last a lifetime, in the form of organ damage and the body's ability to function on a normal level. More and more, body image is becoming a problem with adolescent females, and services like ours can be utilized to teach them better appreciation for their bodies, self-love, and methods for becoming a healthier, happier individual."



The open house will be held at 2815 Steele Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA, 92019. Sovereign Health of San Diego offers a comprehensive treatment program for addiction and mental health disorders for adolescents ages 12-17, as well as treatment for adolescent females with anorexia nervosa or bulimia. Patients benefit from treatment through multiple modalities, including cognitive behavior therapy, dialectic behavior therapy, and psychodynamic therapy, under the controlled supervision of expert clinicians and staff.



According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, approximately 30 million Americans are dealing with some form of an eating disorder. 95% of those who have eating disorders are between the ages of 12 and 25.8. Moreover, eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.



About The Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Illinois, and Pennsylvania. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovteens.com.