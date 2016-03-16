Sovereign Health of San Diego Announces the Opening of Its Adolescent Eating Disorders Program

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Diego has opened its doors to a new eating disorders program. Specializing in the treatment of anorexia nervosa and bulimia, Sovereign Health of San Diego provides both inpatient and outpatient services for adolescent girls 12-17 years of age. Sovereign's eating disorders program offers each patient an individualized plan, encompassing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and neurofeedback.



"We're thrilled to launch our new eating disorders program in San Diego," says Jason Hennick, LCSW, Program Director for Sovereign Health of San Diego. "When it comes to the treatment of adolescents with eating disorders, there is a need out there that's not being met. We have a multi-faceted approach to treatment and our goal is to address not only the symptoms, but also the underlying issues for each patient dealing with an eating disorder."



"With the growing number of adolescents in the United States suffering from eating disorders, this illness has reached epidemic proportions," says Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of the Sovereign Health Group. "I'm pleased that our San Diego treatment facility is now able to treat adolescent girls at our eating disorders program. This is an example of our commitment to bring unequalled treatment to our patients and their families."



Patients at the San Diego eating disorders program participate in individual and group sessions, nutrition and body-image therapy and experiential treatments such as equine therapy. Treatment also encompasses play therapy, a series of creative arts techniques to alleviate chronic, mild and moderate psychological and emotional conditions in adolescents with behavioral disorders.



According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, approximately 30 million Americans are dealing with some form of an eating disorder. Moreover, eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness.



About the Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



