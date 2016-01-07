Sovereign Health of San Diego to Hold Open House

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/07/2016 --Sovereign Health of Rancho San Diego is set to host an open house later this month. The event, which will take place on Saturday, January 23, 2016, will be open to the public, particularly members of the behavioral health and addiction treatment community. The open house will include a tour of the facility, along with a question and answer period. Sovereign Health of San Diego offers a comprehensive treatment program for addiction and mental health disorders for adolescents ages 12-17. Patients receive treatment for behavioral issues through multiple treatment modalities, including cognitive behavior therapy, dialectic behavior therapy, and psychodynamic therapy, under the controlled supervision of expert clinicians and staff.



"It is such an honor to provide trauma-informed treatment services that are geared towards the unique and specific needs of adolescents," says Jason Hennick, LCSW, Program Director for Sovereign Health of San Diego. "The facility tour will be a wonderful opportunity to open the grounds up to the public, allowing the community to get a better understanding of what we do here and how we are changing the lives of these teens."



The open house will take place from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at 2815 Steele Canyon Road, El Cajon, CA 92019. Light refreshments will be provided. Please contact Amber Free at 619-760-0242 for more information or to RSVP for this event.



