Sovereign Health of San Diego to Host Networking Luncheon

"Understanding the effects of trauma is necessary due to the prevalence we see in the youth we serve," says Hennick. "If we do not understand the perspective these adolescents arrive with, we will miss important opportunities to provide the best treatment possible."



The "Trauma and the Body" presentation will provide an overview of what is known about the effects of neglect, abuse, and violence, and how it can alter one's physical and mental condition. The presentation will also explore methods of intervention when working with clients with a history of trauma. This course meets the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and is approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



Mr. Hennick has over fifteen years of experience working with adolescents in a variety of community and residential settings. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oregon, and upon completion of his degree, began working with young children at Jasper Mountain Center in Oregon. This rewarding experience led him to obtain his Master's in Social Work at San Diego State University, after which he continued specializing in providing services to support neglected and/or traumatized adolescents, eventually leading him to the Program Director position within Sovereign Health Group.



