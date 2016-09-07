Sovereign Health Offers a Comprehensive Intensive Family Program for Patients and Their Families

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, offers a comprehensive Intensive Family Program for patients and their families. The mission of the program, which first launched in 2014 at Sovereign's San Clemente facility, is to improve the quality of life for patients and their families. The Intensive Family Program educates families about the conditions affecting their loved ones who are in treatment, while being able to spend quality visitation time during therapy sessions and other events. In this two-day program, Sovereign Health's staff provides each family with the knowledge, skills and support to learn about the patient's specific diagnosis.



"Recovery isn't only about the individual getting better. It's about the family system as a whole getting healthy," said Carmella Bailey, Manager of the Intensive Family Program at Sovereign Health. "The Intensive Family Program provides our families with the tools to begin to bridge the gap in their family dynamic."



Sovereign's Intensive Family Program provides presentations by the clinical staff; personal and family goal-setting; reading and reflection; workshops; individual, group and family psychotherapy and psychoeducation. The program was founded to provide current patients and their families with the tools to administer a healthy support system and allow further involvement in their loved ones' recovery to improve overall well-being. Not only does family involvement provide positive outcomes for the individuals in treatment, but family members are also able to mend broken relationships with their loved ones. Families can be brought closer together during this difficult time.



The monthly program, which first launched at Sovereign Health's flagship treatment facility in San Clemente, is now offered at Sovereign's other California treatment facilities in San Diego, Los Angeles and Palm Desert, as well as in Fort Myers, Florida. Sovereign Health of Chandler will launch the Intensive Family Program in October 2016.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media Contact:

Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688