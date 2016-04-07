Sovereign Health Offers April Continuing Education Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2016 --Sovereign Health will host five continuing education (C.E.) events this month in Southern California. These courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



April 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST - Making Anger Your Ally -- Sovereign Health of San Clemente - This training will feature Alyce LaViolette, M.S., MFT, focusing on styles of anger and their impact on perception. Anger management techniques will be described and preventive thinking will be discussed. Ms. LaViolette will also explore rage and anger and the power of choice.



April 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST - The Early Course of Schizophrenia: What Predicts Outcome and How Best to Intervene -- Sovereign Health of Los Angeles - Joseph Ventura, Ph.D., will be reviewing the positive and negative symptoms and cognitive deficits that can have an impact on functioning. Dr. Ventura will further delve into the evidence-based interventions that have been developed to promote recovery.



April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST - Understanding Eating Disorders -- Sovereign Health of San Diego - Janet Whitney, MA, LMFT, will be hosting a presentation to educate and inform professionals about eating disorders; describe the symptoms and myths surrounding eating disorders; and describe the secretive nature of eating disorders. Ms. Whitney will also address the specifics of the programs at Sovereign, currently open at our San Clemente facility to adult women, and our new adolescent-focused program now open at our San Diego location.



April 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST - A New Era in Treating Depression: Sovereign Health Introduces Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation-- Available Online Only - Manish Sheth, M.D., Ph.D., will offer a lecture to inform professionals about Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS), which will be a new form of treatment offered at Sovereign Health. Dr. Sheth will educate on how to identify potential candidates for this type of procedure, and discuss its effectiveness based on clinical trials.



April 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST - Who's Zooming Who: Victims and Perpetrators of Domestic Violence-- Center Club: 650 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 - In this presentation, Alyce LaViolette, M.S., MFT, will offer a workshop focusing on the factors that keep people attached to abusive relationships. Attendees will be taught the dynamics of appropriate interventions to aid victims and learn about chronic apprehension and the precursors to the hostage syndrome.



The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



