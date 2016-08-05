Sovereign Health Offers August Continuing Education Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2016 --Sovereign Health is hosting seven continuing education (C.E.) events this month. These courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.
August 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT – Barriers to Treatment & Long Term Recovery–– Sovereign Health of Palm Desert – Scott Silverman will be speaking on binge eating disorder and how individuals in high-profile professions pose a unique challenge to treatment providers. These individuals face the real fear that discovery of their addictions risks their licenses, their badges and their community standing. All three jeopardize their careers. They fear that participating in treatment groups, a strong component of recovery, will compromise their anonymity. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
August 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT – The Biology and Biomechanics of Traumatic Brain Injury and Its Treatment–– Sovereign Health of San Clemente – Eric Sribnick, M.D., Ph.D., will be discussing the variety of traumatic brain injuries: how injuries translate into neurological deficit, the medical and surgical treatment of traumatic brain injury, some of the pitfalls of diagnosis and treatment, as well as prior and emerging experimental therapies for traumatic brain injury. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
August 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PT – Understanding Dementia: Diagnosis & Intervention –– Sovereign Health of Los Angeles – Cheryl Alvarez, Psy.D., will discuss the assessment, diagnosis and treatment for patients with mild cognitive impairment or dementia due to Alzheimer's Disease or other neurodegenerative diseases. The presentation will emphasize the types of dementia, substance induced dementias, and diagnosing and treating the disease from a health professional's perspective. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
August 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT – A New Era In Treating Depression: Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation–– Sovereign Health of Rancho San Diego –In this presentation, Susanne Jessee, M.A., C.T.M.S., will discuss Major Depressive Disorder, the leading cause of adult disability in America, which accounts for $210 billion in economic burdens. The first line of treatment has traditionally been antidepressant medications. The likelihood of receiving remission with antidepressants is limited and declines with each successive treatment attempt. Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS) offers new hope for treatment-resistant depression. dTMS was FDA approved in 2008. Clinical trials indicate consistent 50 percent remission outcomes and as high as 75 percent response to treatment. dTMS is a noninvasive, well-tolerated breakthrough in treatment for depression. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-324-3768.
August 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT – Family Roles In Addiction –– FREE C.E. Webinar –– Sovereign Health of San Clemente– Alan Simberg, Ph.D., L.M.F.T., L.C.D.C., will explain that clinicians who work with families who have a partner or a child with a drug or alcohol problem need to act quickly since this can be a life-or-death situation. The professional who can identify and understand the family's dynamics has an enhanced ability to bring about positive change. Knowing the difference between healthy and unhealthy family characteristics, as well as the roles played by individuals in families with addiction, equips the clinician with knowledge that can help to facilitate positive change. This information fuels the development of effective treatment strategies. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
August 19 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET – Addiction, Disease and Family Dynamics –– Sovereign Health of Fort Myers – Dr. Tina Goodin, Ph.D, A.B.P.P., P.A., and Dr. Juan Feliciano, M.Ed., M.S., Psy.D, L.M.H.C., will discuss addiction as a disease and the psychodynamics of addiction in the family. In this training, we will discuss the concept that addiction is a disease and how science validates the disease model. In addition, we will discuss the dynamics, both conscious and unconscious, between and among family members and how they affect each member differently. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
August 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET – Addiction, Disease and Family Dynamics –– Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach– Dr. Tina Goodin, Ph.D, A.B.P.P., P.A., and Dr. Juan Feliciano, M.Ed., M.S., Psy.D, L.M.H.C., will discuss Addiction as a disease and the psychodynamics of addiction in the family. In this training, we will discuss the concept that addiction is a disease and how science validates the disease model. In addition, we will discuss the dynamics, both conscious and unconscious, between and among family members and how they affect each member differently. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
About Sovereign Health
Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas.
For more information, go to www.sovhealth.com.
Media contact: Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688