Sovereign Health Offers December C.E. Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group will host two continuing education (C.E.) events this month, one being offered online and the other in Southern California. Both courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and is approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



December 16 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST– Hypothesis Testing: Working with Co-occurring Alcohol/Other Drug Addictions (AOD) and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) – Available online only – This webinar features speaker Anthony Mele, Psy.D., who will help attendees indentify the frequently cited theoretical models of addictive behavior. Therapists whose clients have AOD and BPD experience specific challenges. Since the etiology of both AOD and BPD are multi-determined, no one prescriptive treatment approach is likely to suffice. Rather, the therapist is encouraged to develop and test his or her own hypotheses to guide their clinical work. This presentation will assist therapists in creating and testing their own treatment hypothesis as they work with clients who have AOD and BPD.



December 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Pony Tales: Magical Moments in the Pasture with the Dual Diagnosis Client– Center Club, Costa Mesa – Renee Miller, Psy.D, LMFT, will present various case examples of the trauma-focused work she and her team do with their equine partners in the pasture. Dr. Miller will give a brief overview of Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy, Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing (EMDR), and how these modalities work to quickly and effectively address what is at the core of addiction and dual diagnosis.



About The Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



