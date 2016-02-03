Sovereign Health Offers February C.E. Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2016 --Sovereign Health will host four continuing education (C.E.) events this month in Southern California. These courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



February 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Healing the Man Within–– Sovereign Health of San Clemente – This training will feature Randy Boyd, CADC-1, Certified Life Coach, and author, who will allow professionals to explore the effects of childhood sexual abuse in adult males. Participants will learn of the difficulties men experience due to the messages they receive in childhood regarding being strong, protective, and not showing vulnerability. He will further investigate the correlation between such abuse and the use of drugs and alcohol as a coping mechanism.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-4186.



February 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Family Pride: Supporting LGBT Teens During the Coming-Out Process–– Sovereign Health of Los Angeles – John Sovec, MA, LMFT, will be presenting on LGBT teens, their process of coming to terms with their own sexuality, and the role parents should take during this vulnerable time for their child. In this highly interactive workshop, participants will explore the coming out process and its influence on the family system, learn compassionate language styles, and address other factors that can influence the family dynamic; offered at Sovereign Health's Los Angeles location.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-4186.



February 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PST – Trauma Informed Care–– Available Online Only – Dr. Susanne Drury, Ph.D., will be hosting a webinar on the need to be sensitive to the impact of trauma, as it pertains to the behavioral and substance abuse field. 70-90% of mental health clients and 70% of substance abuse clients report a history of trauma, and this presentation will provide basic information on the influence of trauma, principles of trauma informed care, and specific tips on creating a climate for assisting patients with a history of trauma.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-4186.



February 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Starving to Live–– Center Club: 650 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 – This presentation will address factual information about eating disorders (ED), which account for the highest mortality rate of all mental illnesses. Major elements of the presentation will cover: anorexia, bulimia, binge eating and describe how these disorders differ from disordered eating; diagnosing eating disorders: symptoms range from mild to severe cases; and myths about ED: it is not a personal choice or something that can be easily changed and how an eating disorder can be perceived by patients as their friend. Attendees will learn about presenter Janet Whitney's, MA, LMFT, personal journey during her daughter's seven-year struggle with an eating disorder and about the eating disorder treatment program (PHP & IOP levels of care) offered at Sovereign Health's San Clemente location.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-324-3768.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovhealth.com.