Sovereign Health Offers January C.E. Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --Sovereign Health will host two continuing education (C.E.) events this month in Southern California. These courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and is approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



January 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Psychosocial Aspects of HIV Disease – Sovereign Health of San Diego – This training will feature Michael J. Majeski, Psy.D., who will allow professionals to explore psychosocial factors of HIV prevention and treatment. The first part of the training will be an overview of the basics of HIV prevention and treatment. A discussion of the impact of culture, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, and education on HIV transmission and treatment. The format will include some didactic and participatory exercises. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-4186.



January 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Developing a Treatment Approach: Alcohol / Other Drug Addictions (AOD) and Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) –– Center Club: 650 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 – This presentation will feature speaker Anthony Mele, Psy.D., who will discuss how therapists can take control of the one thing that therapists can control when working with clients who have challenging personalities and behaviors and that is the therapists' intervention. This presentation will consider how therapists can use their own hypothesis testing to work with a challenging client presentation; those with Alcohol and other drug addiction along with borderline personality disorder. In order to not get swept up in the emotional deluge and to avoid the behavioral rollercoaster that our clients often engage in, it is important to have a working hypothesis that underpins why we as therapists intervene the way we do. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-324-3768.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.