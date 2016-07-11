Sovereign Health Offers July Continuing Education Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --Sovereign Health is hosting five continuing education (C.E.) events this month. These courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



July 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Diagnosis and Treatment of Binge Eating Disorder–– Sovereign Health of San Clemente – Kelly Lewallen, L.M.F.T., will be speaking on binge eating disorder, a disorder that is characterized by frequent episodes of overeating and a perceived lack of control while doing so. Binge eaters often feel anxious and/or depressed, and it is important to understand the causes of this disorder in order to best treat the patients affected by them, to help them to create healthy relationships with food, body image, and themselves.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



July 14 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST – Meaning Centered Therapy in Abuse & Addiction–– Sovereign Health of Los Angeles – Valerie (Billie) Klayman, M.A., L.M.F.T., will be discussing the philosophy of Meaning Centered Therapy. She will explain how to integrate Meaning Centered Therapy into any unit of treatment associated with abuse and addiction (e.g., individual, group, family, and couples), and list long term benefits of Meaning Centered Therapy in addiction.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



July 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Barriers to Treatment & Long-Term Recovery–Sovereign Health of Rancho San Diego – Presenter Scott Silverman will discuss how individuals in high-profile professions pose a unique challenge to treatment providers. These professionals face the real fear that discovery of their addictions risks their licenses, their badges and their community standing. All three jeopardize their careers. They fear that participating in treatment groups, a strong component of recovery, will compromise their anonymity.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



July 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – A Portrait of Resilience –– Sovereign Health of Chandler, AZ – Monica M. Powers, Psy.D., will discuss persons dealing with traumatic experiences and recovery. Clinicians are often confounded about why it is that some patients are able to recover, while others struggle with trauma and drown in it. This presentation explores the common attributes that are associated with people who are resilient and discusses the survivors of trauma and the difficulties patients often face. Finally, the presentation will provide examples of what skills can increase resilience in people across different circumstances.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



July 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Treating Shame–– Center Club: 650 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 –In this presentation, William Feuerborn, D.S.W., L.C.S.W., C.S.A.T.S., will explain shame and guilt from an experiential perspective, helping participants feel the difference between the two. Also included in this presentation will be research outcomes of studies looking at sex addiction and shame, as well as other co-occurring emotions and qualities. A model known as the Compass of Shame will be presented, illustrating how clinicians and treatment staff can better recognize shame in their patients.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-324-3768.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media Contact:

Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688