Sovereign Health Offers June Continuing Education Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --Sovereign Health will host four continuing education (C.E.) events this month. These courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



June 9 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST – Clinical Usefulness of Neuropsychological Evaluations–– Sovereign Health of Los Angeles – Rochelle Medici, Ph.D., will be reviewing the purpose of neuropsychological assessment in clinical settings, which can be done for patients with traumatic brain injury, dementia, various neurological diseases, or developmental disabilities. These evaluations can also be useful when working with patients with substance abuse issues, identifying problems that contribute to a patient's dysfunction.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



June 9 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PST – Addicted to Perfection: Helping Clients Let Go of Impossible Standards–– Sovereign Health of Palm Desert – Kelly Lewallen, L.M.F.T., will be speaking on binge eating disorder, a disorder that is characterized by frequent episodes of overeating and a perceived lack of control while doing so. Binge eaters often feel anxious and/or depressed, and it is important to understand the causes of their disorder in order to best treat them, helping them to create healthy relationships with food, image, and themselves.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



June 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – An Update on SMART Recovery –– Sovereign Health of Rancho San Diego – Tom Horvath, Ph.D., will discuss SMART Recovery, a self-empowered addiction recovery support group, which operates in over 20 countries. Dr. Horvath will address the recent expanded list of recovery tools, new policies about addiction as a disease, medication use, and scientific studies on this method.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.



June 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Introduction to Neurofeedback–– Center Club: 650 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 – In this presentation, Maria Spitz, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Neuroscience for Sovereign Health, will offer a workshop explaining the basic principles of Neurofeedback, a training of brain function that allows the brain to perform more effectively. This introduction will further identify the implications of Neurofeedback Training in regards to behavioral health.



To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-324-3768.



About The Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Texas and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The Sovereign Health Group offers high-quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about the Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.