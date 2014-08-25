Sovereign Health Offers Legal and Court Services

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2014 --Sovereign Health Group offers many different services to its clients and their families, including legal and court services. These services are open to anyone, whether they are dealing with a DUI, misdemeanor or civil litigation.



The legal and court services are offered in order to help clients through their case by utilizing their mental health, alcohol and drug court program, whether or not the legal issue is associated to their client’s behavioral health problem. Because the legal consultants possess attorney bonds privileges, they are able to go into jails and assess potential clients from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Should a potential client choose to accept Sovereign’s help, they will be provided with legal aid both in an out of the court room.



“The legal services will only impact those with legal problems,” states Director of Operations Clay Niles.



The legal consultants will make any and all court appearances for the client and will include reviews of the client’s progress. Additionally, Sovereign will work with lawyers, district attorneys and judges in order to make the process of enrolling potential clients into their programs much easier. They work with the process of probation and help to facilitate conditional releases.



“Our services work to create a positive outcome for the patient involved, including the patient, their family, their attorney, the district attorney and the judge, ” said Niles. “In most cases, it takes all of these people working together for the outcome to be successful.”



Clients are provided with psychological evaluations while still in jail when it is necessary. The legal and court services provide all necessary documentation such as court reports, letters or reviews for the court. Any testing that is required such as court-ordered drug testing or court-ordered alcohol testing is provided as well. Sovereign Health makes sure that its mental health, alcohol or drug court services are available to those in situations where these services are authorized, appropriate and applicable.



“The biggest benefit is the transformation of human lives, addicts and alcoholics that have managed to find themselves involved in the legal system as a result of their addiction,” said Niles. “For some addicts, this can be a positive experience and bring about the consequences that get the individual into recovery and back on track.”



About Sovereign Health Group

