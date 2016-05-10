Sovereign Health Offers May Continuing Education Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2016 --Sovereign Health will host four continuing education (C.E.) events this month. These courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



May 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Innovation Treatments: Understanding Nutritionally Assisted Detox in Addiction–– Sovereign Health of San Clemente – This training will feature Joseph Raphael, Dr.P.H., F.A.C.L.M., M.B.A., M.A., L.M.F.T., Director of Strategic Development for Sovereign Health, focusing on what nutritionally assisted detox is and how it can be helpful to patients in need of detoxification services. Dr. Raphael will further explain determining ideal candidates for this form of detox and how this can help a patient to better cope with withdrawal from abused substances. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-4186.



May 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PST – Addicted to Perfection: Helping Clients Let Go of Impossible Standards–– Sovereign Health of Los Angeles – Melody Bacon, Ph.D., will be reviewing the different types of addictions and discuss how multiple addictions can exist within a single individual. Dr. Bacon will further identify how addiction and the quest for perfection feed into one another, and how clinicians can assist their patients with addressing the needs and concerns related to striving for perfection. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-4186.



May 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Trauma and Addiction –– Sovereign Health of Chandler, AZ – Susanne Drury, Ph.D., will host a presentation focused on the relationship between addiction and trauma. Dr. Drury will further cover substance abuse as a method to self medicate when dealing with trauma, and interventions that can be utilized and the skills necessary to assist a patient who is attempting to cope with trauma-related issues. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-4186.



May 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PST – Un-Frying the Neurons: Reversing Cognitive Deficits in Addiction Treatment and Mental Health–– Center Club: 650 Town Center Dr, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 – In this presentation, Dr. Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Sovereign Health Group, will offer a workshop examining how and to what extent cognitive deficits develop in nature. Dr. Sharma will further explore how the proactive efforts of cognitive remediation can reverse the deficit left behind by substance abuse. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-324-3768.



The Sovereign Health Group's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. The Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



