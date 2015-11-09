San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group will host a number of continuing education (C.E.) events in Southern California and online during the month of November. All of these courses meet the qualifications for one hour of C.E. credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



November 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Intoxicating Cycles of Shame: Treating Co-Occurring – Sovereign Health San Clemente – Margaret Nagib, Psy.D will visit the Sovereign San Clemente treatment facility to teach attendees about the deep sense of shame that often underlies and drives eating disorders (ED) and substance abuse (SA). Participants will be able to identify and articulate practical ways to help individuals break the cycles of destructive behaviors with these disorders.



November 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Chronic Disease Management – Available online – This behavioral health webinar will feature speaker Vanessa Pages, Psy.D who will teach attendees how to better understand the management and compliance of patients who suffer from chronic diseases. Assessments, education, compliance and brief therapeutic interventions will be discussed. Substance use disorders will be also addressed as one of the chronic diseases patients face.



November 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Examining Addiction in the United States: A Profile of Addiction and Efforts Toward Reducing the Epidemic – Center Club, Costa Mesa – Meghan Marcum, Psy.D, Sovereign Health's Director of Clinical Excellence, will present an overview of addiction in the United States and what's being done to help treat and prevent this epidemic. The contributing factors that lead to addiction, treatment efforts and policy changes will be explored during this continuing education course. Research will also be highlighted on what has worked, along with upcoming research to reduce the impact on society.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.