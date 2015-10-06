Sovereign Health Offers October C.E. Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group will host a number of continuing education (C.E.) events at its various Southern California locations and online during the month of October. All of these courses meet the qualifications for one hour of continuing education credit required by the California Board of Behavioral Sciences (BBS) and the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC), and are approved for one contact hour by the California Board of Registered Nursing.



October 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Using Neuroscience to Reverse the Course of Depression – Sovereign Health Los Angeles in Culver City, California – Sovereign invites Alexander Korb, Ph.D. to this event, to help deconstruct and simplify the neurological factors of depression and outline antidepressant therapies that positively modify brain activity and chemistry. By teaching these strategies to both clinicians and patients, all individuals can learn to better control the moods, habits and decisions that lead to depression.



October 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Radical Self-Acceptance – Sovereign Health Rancho San Diego in El Cajon, California – Angie Colter, MFT, and her colleagues will visit Sovereign's adolescent facility to help attendees learn to forgive their own mistakes. Instead of getting caught up in a cycle of negative thoughts and feelings, the presentation aims to address the toll of domestic violence, stigma and culture and foster self-esteem, self-acceptance and self-forgiveness.



October 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – PsychEd About Love (Part 2) – Sovereign Health in San Clemente, California – Sovereign Health welcomes back speaker Laura Weissman, MFT, to continue her talk based on the science of interpersonal neurobiology. Participants will learn a specific set of therapeutic tools for working with couples and gain the skills necessary to use them in the field.



October 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Responding to Resistance – Available online –This behavioral health webinar will feature speakers Gloria Gonzalez, Ph.D., LMHC, and Ruth Howard, Ph.D., M.S.Ed., who will define the therapeutic challenge of resistance, help therapists understand why it occurs, and teach them practical interventions for managing it in their practices.



