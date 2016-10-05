Sovereign Health Offers October Continuing Education Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is hosting several continuing education (C.E.) events this month. These courses meet the qualifications for C.E. credits required by the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).
Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PDT – Healing the Man Within – Sovereign Health of Palm Desert – Randy Boyd, CADC-1, will highlight the difficulties men experience due to the messages they receive in childhood regarding being strong, protective and not showing vulnerability. Mr. Boyd will also investigate the correlation of hurt and shame and the use of drugs and alcohol. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Oct. 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT – A Portrait of Resilience – Sovereign Health of San Clemente – Monica M. Powers, Psy.D., will explore the common attributes that are associated with resilient people discussing survivors of trauma and the difficulties patients often face. Dr. Powers will provide examples of what skills can increase resilience in people across different circumstances. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Oct. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. PDT – Veterans and Addiction – Sovereign Health of Los Angeles – Mark Mitchell, LMFT, will speak on identifying the top three addictive behaviors demonstrated by returning veterans, listing three evidence-based models for treating addictions and discussing the basic values in military culture.. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Oct. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT – Mindful Eating from the Dialectical Perspective: Research and Application – Sovereign Health of Rancho San Diego – Angela Klein, Ph.D., will discuss how the program offers the most cutting-edge option for moving past these concerns. This presentation will provide an overview of the theoretical underpinnings, key components and research foundation of this life-changing program directly from its author and primary investigator. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. PDT – Performing Under Pressure – Sovereign Health Webinar – Hendrie Weisinger, Ph.D., will focus on the emerging clinical intervention, pressure management. A growing body of recent research, including studies from Yale Law School (2015) and studies reported in The APA Monitor (2014), indicate individuals who experience frequent feelings of pressure are prone to experience specific mental health disorders such as depression, substance use disorder and anxiety disorders, including performance anxiety and social phobias. Similarly, there is a significant amount of research that clinical populations, including those with existing anxiety disorders, eating disorders and substance abusers, have an inability to manage pressure. Participants will learn how to use pressure management as a clinical intervention, as a treatment intervention for clinical populations, and how to enhance their own effectiveness. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Oct. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT – What Works in Therapy – Sovereign Health Webinar – Patrick John Schonbachler, Psy.D., HSPP, will examine the common factors underlying effective psychotherapy and bring the psychotherapist and the client-therapist relationship back into focus as key determinants of psychotherapy outcomes. Multiple studies conclude that psychotherapy works to improve the lives of the clients who seek help from professional therapists. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Oct. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT – Opioid Dependence and the Controversies Surrounding Buprenorphine Treatment and Maintenance – Sovereign Health of San Clemente – Sayeh M. Beheshti, M.D., M.A., will introduce the biological mechanism of how opioid dependence forms and how buprenorphine acts. Dr. Beheshti will also address the pros and cons of buprenorphine use. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362
Oct. 28 from noon to 2:45 p.m. PDT – Harnessing Your Most Powerful Tool in Treating Behavioral Health: A Course on Reducing Burnout, Stigma and Improving Client Care – Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach – Dawn Wiggens, LMFT, will highlight a new curriculum for providers that is designed to help providers define various terms such as burnout, stigma and resistance, as well as how to identify behavioral characteristics of each patient. The presentation will also help identify the purpose and limits of the clinical role. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
About Sovereign Health
Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.
For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.
Media Contact:
Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688