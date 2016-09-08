Sovereign Health Offers September Continuing Education Opportunities

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is hosting several continuing education (C.E.) events this month. These courses meet the qualifications for C.E. credits required by the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC).
Sept. 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. PDT – A Comprehensive Approach to Restoring Self-Regulation for Resilient Recovery – Sovereign Health of Los Angeles – Stephen Sideroff, Ph.D., will present an innovative, new model of resilience that incorporates physical, emotional and mental healing and optimal functioning from his new book, "The Path: Mastering the Nine Pillars of Resilience and Success." He will present a strong argument for a dedicated track within treatment and recovery for re-establishing the ability to self-regulate. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Sept. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. PDT – LGB/Trans* Competence – Sovereign Health of San Clemente – Ann Flory Mason, LMFT, and Tony Viramontes will present an introduction to LGBTQ culture, terminology and gender identity. We will examine intersectionality and disparities that exist that put this population at greater risk for suicide, drugs, alcohol, HIV/AIDS and emotional violence. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Sept. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT – Introduction to Neurofeedback – Sovereign Health of Chandler – Maria Spitz, Ph.D., will speak on neurofeedback, often referred to as EEG biofeedback or brain wave training, which is a type of biofeedback. The International Society for Neurofeedback and Research (ISNR) states what distinguishes neurofeedback training (NFT) from other biofeedback is that it incorporates behavioral, cognitive and subjective aspects of brain activity. NFT is rooted in basic and applied neuroscience and has many applications for clinical retraining, research and practice. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Sept. 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT – G.A.I.N.S. – Getting Along in Society: A Program-Based Model for Improving the Interpersonal and Life Skills of Individuals – Sovereign Health of San Diego – Carol P.M. Tyler, Psy.D., will discuss how the program is designed to provide maximum instruction and feedback to youths when they are first placed in a residential program; then, as the youths develop skills and self-control, the structured elements of G.A.I.N.S. are reduced and replaced by a more natural set of feedback conditions. As the youths accomplish the behavioral goals of the program, they and their guardians are prepared for the youths' return to the natural home. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Sept. 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PDT – What Works in Therapy – Sovereign Health Webinar – Patrick John Schonbachler, Psy.D., HSPP, will examine the common factors underlying effective psychotherapy and bring the psychotherapist and the client-therapist relationship back into focus as key determinants of psychotherapy outcome. Study after study concludes that psychotherapy works to improve the lives of the clients who seek help from professional therapists. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
Sept. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PDT – Providing Culturally Responsive Services to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Individuals – Sovereign Health of San Clemente – Thomas E. Freese, Ph.D., will highlight a new curriculum for providers that is designed to develop provider skills in delivering culturally responsive prevention and treatment services for the LGBT population, especially those dealing with co-occurring substance use, mental health disorders and/or physical health disorders. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-324-3768.
Sept. 30 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EDT – Mindfulness and Substance Abuse: More than Relapse Prevention – Sovereign Health of Pompano Beach – Agustin M. Castellanos, M.D., will speak on what mindfulness is and isn't, the neuroscience of mindfulness and how mindfulness-based interventions can be used in substance abuse treatment. A brief mindfulness practice will also be offered so that participants may know what mindfulness is by direct experience. To RSVP to this event, click here or call 949-304-3362.
