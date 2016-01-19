Sovereign Health Opens Addiction Treatment Center in El Paso

El Paso, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2016 --The Sovereign Health Group is pleased to announce the opening of a comprehensive treatment center in El Paso, Texas. This new facility offers specialized treatment for adults dealing with addiction disorders. The dual diagnosis emphasis identifies the co-occurring condition that contributes to the disorders, addressing the underlying problem and reducing the risk of relapse. Sovereign Health of El Paso offers treatment for both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking patients.



"I am excited to be part of the Sovereign Health team to service the needs of the local community of El Paso," said Charlene Templet, Program Director of the facility. "I believe the services of dual diagnosis and addiction treatment we are offering will greatly enrich the healthcare options currently available to those here in El Paso and surrounding communities."



Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of the Sovereign Health Group, is pleased with this new opening. "Our El Paso facility offers the utmost in addiction treatment for patients. In addition, with the opening of this new treatment facility, Sovereign Health is adding new jobs in the El Paso community, which will boost the local economy."



Nestled along Franklin Mountains State Park, Sovereign Health of El Paso offers a full spectrum of levels of care, including detoxification, intensive residential treatment, and an intensive outpatient program. Patients will receive individual, couples, and family therapy, as well as personalized treatment plans for the best approach possible to meet their needs.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovhealth.com.