San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2015 --Sovereign Health of Los Angeles is pleased to announce the opening of two new detox centers. These centers, the first-ever detox facilities for the Los Angeles facility, are licensed for residential detox through the Department of Health Care Services. The six-bed detox centers will treat men and women suffering from a wide array of alcohol and drug addiction, including dependence on benzodiazepines and opiates.



"We're pleased to open our new detox facilities for patients in need," says Elizabeth Duvall, Psy.D. the Sovereign Health Los Angeles Program Director. "These detox centers will allow us to take care of our patients from the moment they arrive, through the completion of their treatment. We'll no longer have to refer our detox patients to other facilities."



Upon admission, patients receive an initial assessment to identify any co-occurring conditions such as mental illness. Once these conditions are properly diagnosed, the detox process will begin. It is essential that all conditions be treated concurrently in order to provide the optimum opportunity for effective treatment to begin and for the prevention of relapse. Sovereign Health's evidence-based approach to treatment utilizes licensed therapists applying a broad range of treatment modalities, including cognitive behavioral therapy, allowing patients to realize how prior thought processes led to unhealthy behavior. As a rule, patients reside at the detox centers for three to five days or until they are stable medically and psychologically and ready to begin a full treatment schedule.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



