Sovereign Health Opens Women's Treatment Center in Arizona

Chandler, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2014 --Over two million women a year are victims of domestic violence, with a third of female trauma victims developing post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse issues as a result. Sovereign Health is pleased to announce the opening of its Chandler, Arizona residential treatment center on Monday, October 13th, offering a specialized trauma track in addition to addiction, dual diagnosis, mental and behavioral health treatment exclusively for women. Accompanying dual diagnosis treatment of co-occurring disorders, Sovereign Health’s new facility offers a treatment program that is mindful of the relationship between past trauma, addiction and mental health issues.



Set in a relaxing and safe location in Chandler, the residential treatment center provides a holistic approach to treatment as well as female-centric activities and therapies. A typical day at the facility would include exercise and yoga after breakfast, followed by psychoeducation on various topics such as addiction and relationships. Around noon, participants can take life skills training on issues like body image or self-esteem and participate in therapy such as cognitive skills training, process groups or mindfulness-based stress reduction. More alternative approaches are also offered during the evening, including psychodrama, holistic wellness and grief and loss classes. After dinner, patients will usually have a meeting followed by free time before bedtime.



“Sovereign Health is looking to expand their treatment model to focus on the co-occurrence of trauma and addiction in adult women,” said Monica Powers, Program Director at Sovereign Health of Arizona. “The program has been designed to be a healing treatment experience tailored to women who have experienced short or long-term traumatic experiences or difficulty with co-occurring addiction. Sovereign Health’s Arizona location is one of the few in the country to focus on this underserved population and promote the safety and serenity of women’s only treatment.”



With a third of all females suffering from PTSD developing alcohol dependence or substance abuse issues, Sovereign Health recognizes the elevated risk that trauma poses to the development of addiction and mental disorders. While many rehabilitation facilities only address cases involving addiction, their treatment centers offer programs that address all underlying issues.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, mental health and dual diagnosis treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system. Sovereign Health’s treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. They have multiple treatment locations in the United States and accept most private insurances.



If you would like to learn more about Sovereign Health Group’s Chandler, Arizona residential treatment center and its emphasis on treating women whom have been victimized by trauma and abuse, visit http://www.sovarizona.com, or call the 24/7 admissions hotline at 866-948-9688.