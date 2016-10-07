Sovereign Health Presenting at Eighth Annual Instructor Training Seminar in Tallahassee, Florida

Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, announces that it will participate in the Eighth Annual Instructor Training Seminar in Tallahassee, Florida. Sovereign Health's Jennifer Feriola, M.S., Program Director at Sovereign Health of Fort Myers, and Juan C. Suarez -Maldonado, Post-Doctoral Fellow, will present at the Eighth Annual Instructor Training Seminar event hosted by the Tallahassee Community College Florida Public Safety Institute. This conference will provide instructors with opportunities to further develop their knowledge, skills and abilities in the areas of Defensive Tactics, Firearms, Medical First Responder Training and Vehicle Operations. Numerous tracks will lead to train the trainer certifications.



The seminar will bring together many top vendors from around the country that will exhibit and demonstrate all types of cutting-edge, state-of-the-art, ready-when-you-are equipment and products. The seminar begins on Sunday, Oct. 9, through Friday, Oct. 14, at Florida Public Safety Institute, 75 College Drive, Havana, Florida 32333.



Below is a schedule of the Sovereign Health team's presentations:



- "The Latest in the Fight on Drugs": Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Jennifer Feriola, Program Director at Sovereign Health of Fort Myers, Clinical Director at Sovereign Health of Florida



- "Addiction and the Brain": Friday, Oct. 14, at 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Jennifer Feriola, Program Director at Sovereign Health of Fort Myers, Clinical Director at Sovereign Health of Florida



- "Outpatient Therapeutic Services for Substance Abuse/Mental Health": Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Juan C. Suarez-Maldonado, Post-Doctoral Psychology Resident, at Sovereign Health of Fort Myers



- "Substance Abuse/Mental Health Treatment and Recidivism": Wednesday Oct. 12, 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. – Jennifer Feriola, Program Director at Sovereign Health of Fort Myers, Clinical Director at Sovereign Health of Florida



Jennifer Feriola, M.S., is the Program Director at the Sovereign Health facility in Fort Myers, Florida. Ms. Feriola obtained a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in counseling psychology from Western American University. She has over 18 years of experience with management in substance abuse and dual diagnosis treatment at several outpatient and inpatient facilities. In the past, Ms. Feriola has been the Program Director of a large housing unit within the prison system and has worked as the Program Director for a psychiatric hospital?and other substance abuse facilities. She is also well versed in policy and procedure, including the state of Florida guidelines, the Joint Commission and the Department of Children and Families. Ms. Feriola's clinical experience and passion for mental health services make her an excellent addition to the Sovereign Health team. She utilizes her experience and training to solidify facility operations and train staff to provide the best patient care possible. Ms. Feriola leads a team of clinical staff members who share a commitment to provide patients with the top-level treatment modalities available.



Juan C. Suarez-Maldonado, M.S., is a Post-Doctoral Psychology Resident at Sovereign Health who received his undergraduate degree from the University of Puerto Rico and his master's in Clinical Psychology from Carlos Albizu University. At Sovereign Health, Suarez-Maldonado uses case histories to carry out individual, group and family therapy techniques. He also participates in psychological research, case conceptualization and the implementation of treatment plans. Prior to his time at Sovereign, Suarez-Maldonado worked as a clinical psychologist practitioner in the Mental Health Community Clinic in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he worked with a wide variety of patient populations including LGBT, people with conduct disorders and domestic abuse survivors. Suarez-Maldonado also has experience with multiple models of psychotherapy including psychodynamic, systemic, cognitive, gestalt and integrative therapies.



Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. Sovereign's treatment facilities are licensed to provide both addiction/dual diagnosis treatment and mental health treatment for conditions such as trauma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sovereign also offers treatment for patients who have chronic pain, eating disorders and cognitive deficits. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



