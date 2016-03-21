Sovereign Health Presents Impactful Videos on Eating Disorders Program

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Sovereign Health of San Clemente is pleased to present two new videos profiling its adult Eating Disorders program. The compelling videos, which feature Eating Disorders Program Director Janet Whitney, LMFT, and former patient Melissa Mucci, give viewers an in-depth look at the struggles eating disorder patients face. In addition, the videos provide important information about the Eating Disorders program at Sovereign Health of San Clemente. Click here to view Ms. Whitney's video about Sovereign Health's eating disorders program and Ms. Mucci's testimonial.



"With over 30 million Americans suffering from some type of an eating disorder, this disease has grown into a national epidemic," says Ms. Whitney. "I'm pleased to have these new videos available for the public, as our goal is to bring greater awareness about this disease that creates emotional, physical and relationship issues for those dealing with eating disorders."



In addition to the new video content, Sovereign Health also has a new article live on PsychologyToday.com as part of their Voices in Recovery feature, a blog in which select addiction and behavioral health treatment professionals participate. This Q & A article covers a wide range of important topics, including misconceptions about eating disorders. To read the full article, click HERE.



About the Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California and Texas. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com