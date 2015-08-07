Sovereign Health Presents Its Series of August C.E. Events

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --In accordance with Sovereign Health's commitment towards continuing education (C.E.), the organization will provide a number of opportunities for alumni, current clinicians and community members to further their knowledge on a wide array of mental health and addiction topics.



Tuesday, August 11th, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Eating Disorders: Path from Primary Care and Beyond – Sovereign Health's Rancho San Diego facility in El Cajon, California. Focusing on preventing childhood obesity, Christine Wood, M.D., F.A.A.P., C.L.E., explains how these strict ideas can lead to unhealthy, behavioral patterns. "Parents must start today and model a healthy lifestyle and do all they can to create children who will eat healthy and be active. It is perhaps the greatest gift we can give our children ... the gift of health," said Dr. Wood.



Wednesday, August 12th, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Trans 101: What a mental health professional needs to know – Sovereign Health's headquarters in San Clemente, California. Sovereign's flagship facility welcomes Roxanne Cherry, Ph.D., MFT, to participate in this interactive training that equips practitioners with the background and terminology needed to work with gender creative clients.



Thursday, August 13th, 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Sex Addiction 101: How to tell if your client is a sex addict, and what to do next – Sovereign Health's Los Angeles location in Culver City, California. Sharon O'Hara, MFT, will discuss how sex addiction fulfils the requirements of a clinical disorder and how to recognize its symptoms. "Recovery from sexual addiction can be successful, especially if the addict follows some of the tried and true methods of addiction recovery," O'Hara added. These resolving options will be discussed as well.



Wednesday, August 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Video Gaming and the Clinician – available online. In this webinar, Stephanie Haibloom, Psy.D, will stress the importance of keeping up with technology and how knowledge regarding video games can be applied in clinical settings.



