Sovereign Health Provides Non-Addictive Detox Program

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2014 --Sovereign Health of California offers a unique detoxification program known as Naturally Assisted Detox (NAD), or Neurotransmitter Restoration (NTR), which offers special benefits for those recovering from addiction, particularly from opiate abuse. Sovereign’s detox program is based on the use of a mixture of vitamins, minerals and nutrients. The natural supplements work to stimulate the cells to be more active, reduce discomfort from drugs or alcohol and accelerate the brain’s healing process.



NAD therapy is a holistic and chemical free detox alternative that utilizes a substance that the body transforms into vitamin B3. The NAD treatment includes orally-administered amino acid supplements and intravenous-administered minerals which alleviate fatigue, anxiety and depression; they normalize stress levels, restore mental clarity and renew a sense of well-being. Since the NAD detox program is natural, it offers a specific advantage for patients recovering from opiate abuse.



“Our experience and the experience of other NAD centers is that withdrawal symptoms from alcohol and opiates are reduced by 50 to 60 percent in the first three days, and by 70 to 80 percent by day four,” said Dr. Larry Snyder, Medical Director at Sovereign Health of California.



Several opiate detox options include medications that help reduce withdrawal symptoms, but prove to be a catalyst for another addiction for recovering opiate abusers since they contain their own addictive additives. A few of the most common addictive detox medications given to patients include Robaxin, Thorazine and Methadone.



“Opiate dependent patients are excellent candidates for NAD detox and have responded exceptionally well,” said Dr. Snyder. “The duration of withdrawal symptoms is shortened significantly without using Suboxone or other opiates.”



Sovereign’s NAD detox offers an effective and helpful form of detox without the risk of the client forming a secondary addiction. With this program that lasts between 10 to 14 days, those recovering from opiate use are able to detox more easily and focus on their recovery with a clear and quickly healing mind.



