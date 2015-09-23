Sovereign Health Ranked #5 on List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Sovereign Health of California (SHOCA) has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Orange County for the second year in a row. The Orange County Business Journal ranked the treatment facility at number five out of 71 midsize Orange County-based private companies. Key factors that earned Sovereign the number five ranking include its two-year revenue growth of 568.8 percent and employing 300 people here in Orange County as of 2015. The ranking was originally published on September 21, 2015.



"Though we are proud of the growth we have achieved over the past two years, this is only the beginning for Sovereign Health Group," according to Tonmoy Sharma, Sovereign Health's CEO. "Job growth will not only continue at our corporate headquarters in San Clemente, but hundreds of new jobs will also be added across the country as we open new treatment facilities in California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. We are proud to be able to provide much-needed behavioral health treatment services to an increasing number of patients and their families during their time of need."



The Orange County Business Journal is a weekly print and online newspaper covering business in Orange County, California and is the second largest business journal in California, after the Los Angeles Business Journal.



About Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-948-9688 or visit www.sovcal.com.