Sovereign Health Ranks High in Accredited 2014 Inc. 5000 List

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2014 --In late August, Inc. Magazine released their 33rd annual Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Sovereign Health Group ranked within the top 25 percent on this list under the healthcare industry, with a 343 percent growth rate in the past three years. Sovereign also demonstrated substantial gain in staffing from 2011 to 2014, adding 140 new jobs and yielding total revenue of $14.3 million in 2013.



This list, unveiled online at Inc.com, is a comprehensive ranking of America’s entrepreneurs and business owners. This year’s list includes some highly competitive companies, with the average company yielding revenue at $211 billion. The businesses included in this list are known for their fast growth and their increasing opportunities offered for employment.



“Our priority at Sovereign Health has always been, and will always continue to be the patient,” said Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Sovereign Health Group. “The considerable growth we have experienced in 2014 is merely a byproduct of focusing on the needs of our current clientele.”



Sovereign’s overall expansion provides both opportunities for new jobs and opportunities for benefits such as opening new treatment centers and offering new services to patients and families. The success of Sovereign Health in 2014 translated into the addition of three new facilities in Rancho San Diego, Calif. for adolescents, Palm Springs, Calif. for adults and Chandler, Ariz for women. While opening new facilities, Sovereign also added both patient concierge services and alumni support services.



“As always, my primary goal is finding new and effective ways to better serve our patients and their families,” said Sharma. “It is important to remember that while we may have many publicly noted accomplishments such as being in the top 25 percent of the Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies list and ranking number six in the OC Business Journal's fastest-growing companies, our primary objective remains to serve the patients and help them live a healthy life. Anything more than that is just an additional gift.”



About Inc. 5000 and Inc. Magazine

Inc. Magazine has been one of the top publications for entrepreneurs and business owners for the past 30 years, providing news, tips and resources to its readers. Originally started as the Inc. 500 in 1982, the Inc. 5000 lists the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the U.S.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system. Sovereign Health’s treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. The company has multiple treatment locations in the United States. They accept most private insurances.



If you would like to learn more about how Sovereign Health’s patient concierge services, treatment programs and read patient reviews, visit www.sovhealth.com or call their 24/7 admissions hotline today at 866- 948-9688.



To see the full list of the Inc. 5000 list featuring Sovereign Health Group, visit www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2014