San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2014 --Following an accredited top 25 percentile ranking in the Inc. 5000 magazine list, Sovereign Health of California earned sixth on the Orange County Business Journal’s fasted-growing private companies list, placing them in OC’s top 10 in 2014. The ranking is the result of a 434.6 percent growth rate over the past two years, which took the company from $4.6 million to $24.7 million in revenue from 2012 to 2014. Sovereign also demonstrated a substantial growth in job opportunities in that same time period, increasing staff from less than 100 employees to well over 200.



“Our priority at Sovereign Health has always been, and will always continue to be the patient,” said Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Sovereign Health Group. “The considerable growth we have experienced in 2014 is merely a byproduct of focusing on the needs of our current clientele.”



The expansion of Sovereign’s company allows the treatment provider to offer new benefits and services to clients and their families. A few of the recent additions include alumni and patient concierge services. These provide patients with a larger network of support for continuing care and an easier transition into treatment programs. Sovereign’s increasing development also includes the additions of new rehabilitation facilities across the country.



“When mapping out our growth plan, I look at demographics which have not yet been addressed,” said Sharma. “One of these was adolescents, leading us to create a facility for adolescent care. Another group was women who have been severely affected by trauma, inspiring us to open a facility for women focused on treating trauma and abuse.”



In the first 10 months of 2014, Sovereign opened their adolescent care center in Rancho San Diego, Calif., an adult women’s center in Chandler, Ariz. and another adult facility in Palm Springs, Calif.



“Every move that Sovereign makes and every facility that is inaugurated is done directly and deliberately for the current mental and behavioral health needs of the particular group we are focusing on treating, said Sharma.”



About Sovereign Health of California

Sovereign Health of California offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, mental health and dual diagnosis treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system. Sovereign Health’s treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. They have multiple treatment locations in the United States and accept most private insurances.



