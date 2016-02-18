Sovereign Health Recognizes Eating Disorders Awareness Week

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/18/2016 --Sovereign Health Group will launch a week-long campaign in support of Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW). The goal of this national campaign, which runs from February 21-27, is to raise awareness about eating disorders, examine myths, and challenge the stigmas and stereotypes about eating disorders.



"Supporting National Eating Disorders Awareness Week translates into more compassion, understanding and financial support of a disease that has doubled in frequency the last 20 years and is taking the lives of many young people in this country," says Janet Whitney, MA, LMFT, Sovereign Health of San Clemente's Eating Disorders Program Director. "Sovereign Health of San Clemente is working towards increasing the recovery from this mental disorder that creates emotional, physical and relationship issues for its victims."



Sovereign Health's EDAW campaign will include a continuing education (C.E.) networking luncheon to promote Sovereign Health of San Clemente's Eating Disorders program; daily social media posts and blogs focused on educating the public about eating disorders; and a social media campaign with a call to action for supporters to wear purple, the color that represents Eating Disorders Awareness Week.



Sovereign Health Group is committed to the education and treatment of eating disorders. The eating disorders program specializes in the treatment of anorexia and bulimia, providing both inpatient and outpatient services for adult women. The program offers each client an individualized plan, encompassing Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT). Patients also participate in individual and group sessions, nutrition and body-image therapy and experiential treatments, such as yoga and equine therapy.



