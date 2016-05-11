Sovereign Health Recognizes Schizophrenia Awareness Week 2016

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2016 --In recognition of Schizophrenia Awareness Week (May 17-23), Sovereign Health has published a new Q & A interview on the topic of schizophrenia featuring Ash Bhatt, M.D., Sovereign Health Group's Chief Medical Officer. The goal of this interview, which explores the state of the science in schizophrenia diagnosis and management, is to raise awareness of the challenges posed by schizophrenia, a mental disorder that affects how a person thinks, feels and behaves.



"According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five Americans experience mental illness every year," says Rachael Mattice, Managing Editor for Sovereign Health Group. "The need for improved screening, research and treatment options only continues to grow. Sovereign Health supports Schizophrenia Awareness Week by offering an editorial campaign designed to promote schizophrenia awareness – one of the most misunderstood mental illnesses today."



Sovereign Health announces a new editorial series, "Unlocking the Black Box of Schizophrenia." The inaugural article, "Researchers identify schizophrenia's strongest genetic link," was written by Courtney Lopresti, M.S. and edited by Susan Logan-McCracken. The piece takes an in-depth look at a landmark research study that may create a paradigm shift in how clinicians treat schizophrenia. The second article in the series, "7 Myths about schizophrenia," also written by Ms. Lopresti and edited by Ms. Logan-McCracken, explores the common misconceptions about this disorder.



For more on Sovereign's Schizophrenia Awareness Week and Mental Health Awareness Month campaigns, follow Sovereign Health on Facebook and LinkedIn.



Readers may also follow Sovereign Health on Twitter and track the discussion by searching for #SovTalk, #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth, #AskSovereign and #MentalBlackBox.



Courtney Lopresti, M.S.

Senior Staff Writer, Sovereign Health Group

Courtney Lopresti, M.S., is a senior staff writer for Sovereign Health Group, where she uses her scientific background to write online blogs and articles for a general audience.



Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W.

Editor, Sovereign Health Group

Susan Logan-McCracken, M.P.W. (Master's of Professional Writing), is a writer and editor for the Sovereign Health Group. An award-winning author, Logan-McCracken has 25 years of experience as a journalist, most recently as the editor of Cat Fancy magazine.



Rachael Mattice

Managing Editor, Sovereign Health Group

Rachael Mattice is the managing editor for Sovereign Health Group, leading a team of diversified writers and editors in the digital newsroom. Also a freelance music journalist, she pulls from her versatile background in journalism, digital marketing and visual content creation to boost innovative ideas and high-quality assets for the Sovereign brand.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its nine facilities in Arizona, California, Florida, Utah, and Texas.



For more information, visit www.sovhealth.com.



Media contact: Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager: 866-948-9688