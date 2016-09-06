Sovereign Health Recognizes September's National Recovery Month with Multiple Campaigns

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, celebrates National Recovery Month. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) sponsors National Recovery Month each September to raise awareness and educate the public about behavioral health issues, with the goal of inspiring those with mental health or substance use disorders to seek treatment.



In recognition of National Recovery Month, Sovereign Health has launched a groundbreaking new editorial series, "Not in my Backyard (NIMBY)." NIMBY is the acronym of the phrase that is currently applied to the protest movement driven by residents of towns and cities. Sovereign's five-part NIMBY series provides an in-depth analysis of the complex range of community concerns, state regulations and state and federal laws that need to be taken into account by anyone looking to have an accurate and fair-minded understanding of the current NIMBY movement.



Sovereign Health has also entered a new partnership with the University of Southern California's (USC) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics. This new alliance with USC allows Sovereign the opportunity to expand its footprint to a wider audience and bring additional awareness about the mental health and addiction treatment services it provides to patients.



About Sovereign Health

Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



