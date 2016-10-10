Sovereign Health Recognizes World Mental Health Day

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, recognizes World Mental Health Day. It was first celebrated in 1992 at the initiative of the World Federation for Mental Health, a global mental health organization with members and contacts in more than 150 countries. This day, each October, thousands of supporters come to celebrate this annual awareness program to bring attention to mental illness and its major effects on people's lives worldwide. Mental health disorders occur worldwide; no one is immune and any person can develop mental illness at any time. Sovereign Health treats mental illness and encourages any person with symptoms to seek help immediately.



Mental health disorders are diseases of the brain that cause disruptions in thinking and behavior. In many cases, mental illness causes an inability to cope with daily life. There are more than 200 types of mental illnesses – some are rare and some are very common. The more common forms of mental health disorders include depression, dementia, bipolar disorder, anxiety, mood disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder and schizophrenia.



A common belief that contributes to the continuation of stigma surrounding mental illness is the perceived link between mental illness and violent behavior. There are pro and con opinions on the matter and, according to Harvard Health, a publication of Harvard Medical School, the varying array of data arises from different means of evaluating rates of violence among the mentally ill.



About half of mental illnesses begin by age 14, and 75 percent are developed by the age of 24.



Mental illness is usually due to a combination of factors, including genetics, environment and lifestyle. Other contributory factors include stress, trauma and brain structure.



