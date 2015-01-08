Sovereign Health Sees Unprecedented Growth in 2014

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2015 --Sovereign Health Group, leader in addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health residential treatment programs for adults and adolescents, has experienced tremendous growth in 2014, celebrating the opening of four new treatment facilities as well as innovative additions to their programs. Although only in their sixth year, they have reached new demographics and milestones in excellence, ranking number six in the OC Business Journal's fastest-growing private companies list and within the top 25 percent of the Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine's annual tally of the same measure. With the addition of nearly 200 employees to the Sovereign family this past year, keeping track of all the changes and innovations they have undergone can be a challenge. As they begin the New Year, Sovereign takes a look back at 2014 so that they can continue to improve patient care and move forward.



The first major addition last year saw the introduction of pharmacogenetic testing (PGT) into their programs, a DNA-based test that greatly optimizes the accuracy and timeliness of prescription medications for mental health disorders. Shortly after in March, they were accredited by the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors as a provider of continuing education, allowing them to host C.E. webinars and networking luncheons at both their treatment locations and online through their education center, Sovereign Institute.



In mid 2014, the San Clemente headquarters implemented natural assisted detox/neurotransmitter restoration therapy (NAD/NTR) as an additional detox option for their patients. NAD is a natural detox process that delivers amino acids which expedite the recovery process at a cellular level without the use of other addictive medications. NAD is a holistic solution to substance abuse withdrawal symptoms and the detoxification process. Sovereign also initiated official legal and court liaison services to further aid patients and their families. The following months saw the inauguration of their Palm Springs, California and Fort Myers, Florida facilities as well as more specialized centers with Rancho San Diego, California's Adolescent Program and Chandler, Arizona's women's treatment center specializing in trauma. Following the creation of an Alumni Services department and a new Continuing Care Program, Sovereign wrapped up the year by expanding an Intensive Family Program with the goal to provide current patients and their family members the tools to administer a healthy support system and plan within the unit.



"The considerable growth we have experienced in 2014 is merely a byproduct of focusing on the needs of our current clientele," said Tonmoy Sharma, CEO of Sovereign Health Group. "Every move that Sovereign makes and every facility that is inaugurated is done directly and deliberately for the current mental and behavioral health needs of the particular group we are focusing on treating."



The Sovereign Way is not only defined by their operational excellence, but a passion to challenge the status quo and incorporate innovative new concepts into their programs. Despite a 300 percent growth rate over the last three years, Sovereign will continue to expand, addressing new demographics throughout the country in the future.



In 2014, Sovereign Health evolved from a California-based addiction treatment provider into a nationally accredited brand. For 2015 and in the years to come, they will carry that passion and commitment to excellence as one of the top treatment providers in the field.



About Sovereign Health Group

Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive addiction, dual diagnosis and mental health treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for the family system as well. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing the underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. They have multiple treatment locations in the United States and accept most private insurances.



