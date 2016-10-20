Sovereign Health Sponsors Annual Palm Springs Pride Festival

Palm Desert, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --Sovereign Health, a leading national provider of behavioral health treatment services, is sponsoring the upcoming 2016 Palm Springs Pride Festival, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6. During the Pride Festival, a two-day annual event with the largest lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) gathering in the Coachella Valley, representatives from Sovereign Health will be on hand to exhibit and provide information about behavioral health treatment services Sovereign offers.



Downtown Palm Springs will serve as the gathering spot for friends, family and visitors from around the world to celebrate the diversity and unity of the community. The festival includes music stages, cutting-edge DJ stages, dancing in the streets, food vendors, exhibitors and nonprofit organizations. The festival is a free community event held on Palm Canyon Drive between Amado and Baristo Road, and on Arenas Road and Tahquitz Canyon Way from South Calle Encilia to Balardo. Palm Canyon Drive will be closed to traffic and transformed into a vibrant, pedestrian-friendly Pride Festival unique to Southern California.



Sovereign Health operates nine treatment facilities in five states: California, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Utah. The facilities are fully licensed and have been awarded Gold Seal accreditation by The Joint Commission, the highest level of accreditation available in the behavioral health field. In a television interview, Sovereign Health's Chief Clinical Officer, Anthony J. Mele, Psy.D., highlights Sovereign Health of Palm Desert's new Personal Recovery Integrating Men's Experiences (P.R.I.M.E.) program. This new program has been developed to provide a supportive and safe recovery environment designed to meet the specific issues facing men over the age of 40. The P.R.I.M.E program, which provides treatment for behavioral health and addiction disorders, creates a healing community that fosters recovery and promotes the transition to a sober lifestyle.



Barbara Poma, owner of the Pulse nightclub, and two survivors of the tragedy in Orlando, Florida, will be special guests in the Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival. In response to the shooting at the Pulse nightclub last June, Sovereign Health announced the launch of the Orlando Hotline to provide support to survivors, victims' families and loved ones, and residents of the Orlando area who were struggling with the repercussions of the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.



Palm Springs has one of the highest concentrations of same-sex couples of any community in the United States. Palm Springs has the fifth-highest percentage of same-sex households in the nation. Palm Springs is host to the Greater Palm Springs Pride Celebration.



Sovereign Health's mission is to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members. Sovereign's treatment facilities are licensed to provide both addiction/dual diagnosis treatment and mental health treatment for conditions such as trauma, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Sovereign also offers treatment for patients who have chronic pain, eating disorders and cognitive deficits. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its facilities.



