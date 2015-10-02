Sovereign Health Sponsors "Closer to Hope" Symposium

Fort Myers, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group is pleased to sponsor the upcoming Closer to Hope Mental Health Educational Symposium taking place October 5 at the Broadway Palm Theater in Fort Myers, Florida. As a privileged sponsor, Sovereign will have a table set-up onsite with multiple forms of outreach, as well as a team of referent therapists and treatment center staff in attendance.



Closer to Hope is made possible by Hope Clubhouse of Southwest Florida, a local resource that offers occupations, education and other forms of support to members of the community. The event will feature keynote speaker Jessie Close, sister of actress Glenn Close, and fellow panelists Sharon Dardy, co-founder and first chairperson of Hope Clubhouse's Board of Directors; Mary Delhagen, a clubhouse member living with a dual diagnosis of bipolar disorder and addiction; and Reverend Eddie Spencer, senior pastor of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers.



"At Sovereign Health we treat mental illness and substance abuse equally, regardless of what the primary condition is," said Jennifer Feriola, program director at Sovereign Health of Florida's Fort Myers facility. "Since our clients are also local residents, we are enthusiastic about this opportunity to expand our responsibilities beyond recovery to help educate the public about the underlying issues affecting their fellow neighbors."



For more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities, contact Event Chair and Hope Clubhouse Board Member Jeanne Sweeney at jeanne@aboveboardchamber.com or 239-910-7426.



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high-quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Jamie Deans, Senior Director of Strategic Development, at 866-948-9688 or visit http://www.sovfl.com.