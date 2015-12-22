Sovereign Health Strengthens Leadership with New Directors

San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2015 --The Sovereign Health Group is pleased to announce the addition of three new directors: Jerry Stefencavage, Director of Operations Western Region; John Hart, Director of Information Technology (IT); and Janet Whitney, MA, MFT, Eating Disorder Program Director. Mr. Stefencavage and Ms. Whitney will be based in San Clemente, while Mr. Hart will operate from San Clemente and Los Angeles.



Mr. Stefencavage earned his M.A. degree in Management from the University of Phoenix and served as an Interior Communications Electrician in the U.S. Navy. He most recently held the title of Regional Operations Manager at an enterprise–wide distribution company. As Director of Operations, Mr. Stefencavage will be responsible for the overall operational performance and quality outcomes, including client satisfaction. In addition, his role will involve fostering the compliance with regulatory standards and successful business performance.



"I'm excited to be part of an organization that is providing the finest in behavioral health and addiction treatment," says Mr. Stefencavage. "My goal is to ensure that our operations team continues to provide the infrastructure and efficiencies needed for our pursuit to be a best-in-class organization in providing outstanding patient care."



Mr. Hart earned his B.A. degree in Cinema & Television from the University of Southern California. He was active in building and managing technology teams and systems in the healthcare and substance abuse industries. He served as the Chief Technology Officer at Elements Behavioral Health; in addition, he served as an IT Consultant at Elements, as well as Promises Treatment Centers. Mr. Hart led the technology and IT teams at Promises and helped them grow from one treatment center in California to 10 treatment centers in eight states. In his role as Director of IT, Mr. Hart will oversee the infrastructure, planning and installation at Sovereign Health.



Mr. Hart expressed, "I'm glad to be here and thrilled to join a company that is growing rapidly. The team at Sovereign works really hard and I'm eager to contribute to its growth and success."



Ms. Whitney has over 35 years experience as a psychotherapist. She is also an author and has worked with groups and individuals, helping them with relationship building, setting goals and recovery from eating disorders. Her techniques include hypnotherapy, inner child work, guided imagery and communications training. She continues to lead couples and singles workshops, helping them improve their lives with therapy. Ms. Whitney's goal is to continue to eliminate the power of fear in the lives of others and replace those feelings with strength and confidence in order to help individuals surpass even their original dreams and goals.



"Helping a patient with an eating disorder is close to my heart," says Ms. Whitney. "At Sovereign Health, our approach to treatment is multi-faceted. I'm thrilled to be a part of an organization that treats not only the symptoms, but also the underlying issues."



About the Sovereign Health Group

The Sovereign Health Group's mission has been to provide a broad spectrum of high quality behavioral health treatment services. Sovereign Health's treatment programs specialize in addressing underlying mental health conditions by utilizing innovative and cutting edge cognitive testing, rehabilitation and evidence-based treatment modalities. One factor that differentiates Sovereign from other treatment providers has been the company's ability to offer separate mental health and addiction or dual diagnosis treatment programs at its eight facilities in Arizona, California, Florida and Utah. Sovereign's growth will continue in the coming year with additional facilities to be opened in California. The company's national footprint will also expand with the opening of facilities in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas. Sovereign Health Group offers high quality and comprehensive treatment programs for adults and adolescents, including support services for family members as well.



To learn more about Sovereign Health Group and its wide range of services, please contact Wendy Allen, Public Relations Manager, at 866-948-9688 or visit http://www.sovhealth.com.