San Clemente, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2015 --Marking its 15th anniversary, the Dana Foundation's Brain Awareness Week will begin the week of March 16th, hosting events, commentary and analysis on neuroscience and education all over the world. Events associated with this year's Brain Awareness Week include the 2015 Cambridge Science Festival, International Convention of Psychological Science in Holland and Brainwave, a New York-based exhibition featuring discussions on relationships and attachment theory with experts and Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal.



One of the core focuses of both Sovereign Health and Brain Awareness Week is a commitment to bridging the gap between neuroscience and education. As new studies are published and existing techniques are perfected, the role of brain training is beginning to expand beyond not only recovery treatment, but as a mainstream educational tool for both children and adults alike. Incorporating brain mapping, cognitive testing and training exercises such as neurobics, Sovereign Health takes an active approach to brain wellness in the treatment it provides.



"For almost twenty years, the Society for Neuroscience, together with the Dana Alliance for Brain Initiatives, has sponsored Brain Awareness Week to educate the public, heighten awareness and inspire a new generation of scientists interested in studying the human brain," said Congressman Chaka Fattah, founder of the Fattah Neuroscience Initiative. "Raising awareness and expanding outreach is crucial to heightening worldwide advocacy efforts and increasing support for neuroscience."



Relative to the advances made in other fields, the human brain remains the final frontier in many regards. As new methods are created to not only treat cognitive issues, but initially identify and diagnosis them to begin with, the field of brain research will continue to offer major implications for education as well as mental health and addiction treatment.



